Ananya Pandey Posts Glamorous Pic in Red Dress; Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli React

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has left her fans in awe after she posted photographs of herself in a cherry red short frill dress. The photos are from her latest photoshoot and needless to say that she looks gorgeous. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Ananya wrote, “The cherry on the cake.”

Sharing a series of photos in different poses, Ananya can be seen flaunting her looks in a red thigh high-slit dress that features an asymmetrical design. Without overpowering her look, Ananya is wearing minimal makeup — a cherry red lipstick (matching her outfit), flicked eyeliner, and well-defined eyebrows. Her hair is neatly tied in a bun, which entirely compliments her look. She styled the outfit with a pair of cherry red pencil heels.

IG post:

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans showered love on her post. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan agreeing with Ananya’s caption said, “True.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor praised Ananya by saying, “Beauty [with many heart emojis]”

At the same time, Maheep Kapoor commented on the picture with cherry and fire emoji. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli, who is also good friends with Ananya, reacted with fire emojis.

Let us tell you that Ananya Pandey’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh recently completed two years. The film also featured Bhumi Pedanker and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. On this occasion, Ananya shared a throwback picture from the film’s set featuring Karthik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and herself.

IG post:

“Did anyone ask for dessert? #2YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh. So many fun memories on this special film. Thank you all for the love and laughter,” the caption read.

Last month, Ananya Panday was shooting for her upcoming film Liger in Las Vegas. She shared pictures as enjoyed horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She also shared a picture with legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who will also be seen in the film.

The film is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmy Kaur. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.

