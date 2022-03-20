Ananya Pandey Says She and Siddhant Chaturvedi Are Like ‘Tom and Jerry’: ‘We Fight a Lot’

Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s name appeared together even before the duo had emerged as an on-screen couple with Gehraiyaan. Who can forget Ananya’s struggle comment and Siddhant’s savage comeback? Many had wondered how their real-life relationship would be like. Do they fight a lot, or are these two very good friends? Well, Ananya has now opened up about her equation with Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi in a recent interview.

Interacting with ETimes, Ananya has revealed that their relationship is like ‘Tom and Jerry’. Talking about sharing the screen in Gehraiyaan and their rapport, she said, “It was amazing. Sid, and I are good friends. I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot. But then we also love each other a lot. He’s a great actor, there was so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we’re such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes. I’m doing one more film with him, and I’m really excited to be back on set with him.”

In Gehraiyaan, the two played an on-screen couple, where Siddhant’s character Zain later gets into a relationship with Deepika Padukone’s character Alisha, who happens to be Ananya’s character Tia’s cousin. Siddhant and Ananya will be sharing screen again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. The film would also star The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav, and would be directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It has gone on floors now. Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in Liger. The film is a pan India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead with a cameo by none other than Mike Tyson. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, will be sharing screen with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhooth. He will also be seen in Yudhra alongside Malvika Mohanan.

