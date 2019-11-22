Ananya Pandey Shares Adorable Wish for ‘Tiki’, Bhumi Pednekar Sings Birthday Song for Kartik Aaryan

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan has work commitments even on his special day. However, that does not stop his colleagues from making the day special for him. After getting an adorable birthday surprise from his parents, the birthday boy received some quirky wishes from his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars.

Ananya Pandey, who's also his close friend, shared a monochrome picture with the Kartik with the caption, “Your birthday, but “focus” is on me, juusssst kiddin, happy bday Tiki @kartikaaryan”

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the actor with a video for the birthday boy. The cast, which is busy promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai, sang the birthday song for Kartik.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, the cast can be seen having fun before the promotions. Bhumi, who sang a song for the birthday boy, also called him a ‘Red Hot Chilli’ for wearing a red sweatshirt.

On the work front, Aaryan is currently busy with a series of movies in his kitty. While Pati, Patni aur Woh, releases on December 6, the actor is shooting for Dostana 2. For February next year, he will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s next.

