Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Pandey Shares Adorable Wish for ‘Tiki’, Bhumi Pednekar Sings Birthday Song for Kartik Aaryan

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan has work commitments even on his special day. However, that does not stop his colleagues from making the day special for him.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ananya Pandey Shares Adorable Wish for ‘Tiki’, Bhumi Pednekar Sings Birthday Song for Kartik Aaryan
Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan has work commitments even on his special day. However, that does not stop his colleagues from making the day special for him.

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan has work commitments even on his special day. However, that does not stop his colleagues from making the day special for him. After getting an adorable birthday surprise from his parents, the birthday boy received some quirky wishes from his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars.

Ananya Pandey, who's also his close friend, shared a monochrome picture with the Kartik with the caption, “Your birthday, but “focus” is on me, juusssst kiddin, happy bday Tiki @kartikaaryan”

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the actor with a video for the birthday boy. The cast, which is busy promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai, sang the birthday song for Kartik.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, the cast can be seen having fun before the promotions. Bhumi, who sang a song for the birthday boy, also called him a ‘Red Hot Chilli’ for wearing a red sweatshirt.

On the work front, Aaryan is currently busy with a series of movies in his kitty. While Pati, Patni aur Woh, releases on December 6, the actor is shooting for Dostana 2. For February next year, he will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram