Ananya Panday Reveals What Makes Her 'Smile 101'

Actress Ananya Pandey enjoys hanging out with friends and treating herself to sweet delicacies. Recently, the actress shared some of the reasons that bring a smile to her face. Taking to photo-video sharing app, the young actress posted pictures hinting at a few things that are close to her heart.

In the series of snaps, Ananya can be seen having a cookie, posing with a couple of friends, her dog Astro, a sunset pink skyline, a snapshot of coffee, and a serene beach.

Going by the same vibe, the actress was seen hanging out at the beachside with her friends and cute little pet. The actress was seen oozing oomph in the black bralette and tie and dye bottoms while enjoying the playful evening by the seaside.

Although the post attracted attention for the actress’s sizzling looks, what caught Shanaya Kapoor’s gaze was the colourful pair of lower that she too owned. This started a funny trail of banter between the two as Shanaya wrote, “love how we got the same sweatpants without knowing lol”. To which Ananya teased her, “cuz ur brain is always copying me unknowingly.”

Ananya and Shanaya share a close bond as their mothers Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor too are close friends. They often treat their fans with their pictures together. Their friendship dates back to their childhood as this picture posted by Ananya evinces it.

Baby Ananya is seen celebrating the festival of colours with childhood buddy Shanaya in this throwback click. They looked too adorable.

Recently, Ananya thanked her mother Bhavana Pandey for sharing a throwback click featuring baby Ananya and her pint-sized cousin Ahaan. In the family photo, actor Chunky Pandey is seen holding little Ananya in his arms while Bhavana is seen carrying Ahaan in her arms as they happily posed for the camera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here