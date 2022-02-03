Ananya Pandey's All White-denim Look Draws Ishaan Khattar's Attention. Check His Comment

Ananya Panday is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting Gehraiyaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The B-town princess is known for her trendy wardrobe picks, and she never fails to wow people. In fact, the actor impressed fans once again with her fashion game in her most recent post on Instagram.

Ananya chose a denim-on-denim style for Gehraiyaan’s promotional event on Wednesday. She shared some pictures from the pre-event shoot on Instagram and we are in awe of them. Her outfit was picked straight from the shelves of Alice McCall. Her button-down white denim pants were teamed with a similar denim bralette and denim jacket. She wore her hair in lovely curls and accessorised with gold hoops and jewels. The diva opted for classic animal print pumps to spruce up her outfit.

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, couldn’t resist but comment on her recent images. He wrote, “Geeeeeez. Hi stunner,” and left a millennial smiley on her post. Ananya and Ishaan are regularly seen together, despite an absence of a public declaration of their relationship. The two stars have been widely rumoured to be dating since they co-starred in the crime comedy Khaali Peeli in 2020.

Apart from Gehraiyaan, Ananya is working on a myriad of other projects, notably the pan-India movie Liger in which she will co-star with Vijay Deverakonda. The Deverakonda and Ananya-starrer has been making waves since its announcement, and admirers of the actors are thrilled to see this intriguing duo on screen.

Meanwhile, the Pet food brand, Drools, has also announced Ananya as its brand ambassador to amplify its vision about pet nutrition. The company said Pandey’s consideration for pets and thoughtfulness of what goes into their diets makes her the perfect fit for Drool’s brand ambassador.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.