Anasuya Bharadwaj​ Age-shamed by Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda's Fans, 'Aunty' Trends on Twitter

Fans of actor Vijay Deverakonda trolled Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on Twitter after she took a dig at him over his latest film Liger’s abysmal reviews. They trolled her by calling her “aunty”, which started trending on the social media site.

Anasuya had tweeted: “Mother’s pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!! #NotHappyOnsomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored”

In the tweet, she was referring to the cusswords that Deverakonda had used while promoting his first film, Arjun Reddy. He had even urged fans to use the words that are derogatory to mothers and sisters.

He had faced flak at that time for using offensive language and Bharadwaj too had criticised the use of such words.

To all the abusers!! Routing all your abuses to your respective Hero/Heroes !! #KarmaRules #KarmaBoomerangs — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 25, 2022

With this cryptic tweet, she seemed to take a dig at the actor, suggesting that he got back his Karma for hurting the dignity of mothers.

The actor’s fans targeted her soon after that. In a few tweets, she was age-shamed and called “aunty”.

The actress retaliated by saying that she would file a complaint against those demeaning her family and age-shaming her.

Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.. — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

The trolls mocked her for saying that she would file a complaint for calling her ‘aunty’ when she is 37 years old.

Uncles after knowing They can file case on anyone who calls them "Uncle"#Aunty pic.twitter.com/PYBKydx31s — Telugu Swaggers (@Telugu_Swaggers) August 26, 2022

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA feeling right now :-#Aunty pic.twitter.com/xdsvJARzw9 — Funk Bro Telugu (@funk__bro) August 26, 2022

Bharadwaj is taking on the trolls with the hashtags #StopAgeShaming and #SayNoToOnlineAbuse. She said that the trolling shows what happens to a woman for standing her ground.

