Telugu actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry. The diva is known for her outspoken personality, wearing her heart on her sleeve and speaking what’s on her mind. Besides winning hearts with her remarkable acting skills, Anasuya also makes quite an impression with her impeccable fashion sense. In fact, the Pushpa actress seems to have a secret love affair with sarees. And her Instagram handle is proof. Recently, Anasuya attended the inaugural ceremony of Master Weavers’ saree launch event in Nizamabad’s Aakruti shopping mall.

The actress dropped snippets of the grand launch ceremony on Instagram, decked up in a traditional royal blue silk saree of the brand. She was the chief guest of the event and commemorated the occasion by cutting the ribbon. “Nizamabad… dil ki baat… Kirrraak meeranta!! For Aakruti shopping mall‘s Master weavers’ Mega display and New collections’ Launch!!” read Anasuya’s caption.

The video captured the actress getting ready to attend the opening ceremony in a complete ethnic avatar. The actress struck some appealing poses, sporting a beaming smile. She complemented her outfit with statement jhumkas and a glamorous makeover. The visual clip further revealed Anasuya trying on different silk sarees including Tamara, Kimaya and Vibhavari of various hues. She even worshipped idols of Lord Ganesh displayed in the store.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnyps_dJF7i/

Post the launch event, the Jabardasth television presenter greeted fans and interacted with them. There was a crowd of enthusiastic people eager to catch a glimpse of the Telugu diva. Anasuya was patient enough to meet everyone and even signed autographs, some of which she shared on her Instagram stories.

The Rangasthalam actress expressed that she was quite elated to witness the amazing designs and exquisitely embroidered silk sarees at the show. “I’m very fond of sarees. They made beautiful sarees for functions and festivals. I was very happy to see them,” shared Anasuya. The silk sarees ranged from 9,000 rupees to 15,000 rupees. Budget-friendly options were also available at the event.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anasuya will next be seen in director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s Michael. Besides Anasuya, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarthkumar, Divyansha Kaushik and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 3. Anasuya has also been roped in for filmmaker Caarthick Raju’s The Chase.

