Anasuya Bharadwaj Exudes ‘Nothing But Good Vibes’ On Her US Getaway

Popular television presenter and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is on a roll. After starring in three films this year, Khiladi, Darja and Pakka Commerical, she is pumped up for the theatrical release of her upcoming big-screen venture Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Amid her busy schedule, Anasuya recently jetted off to the United States for a getaway. She shelled out major vacay goals for fans as she shared a streak of photos from her trip to the city of Irving, Texas. In the pictures, the Pushpa actress posed in a sleeveless knitted top with hints of black and white over distressed denim hot shorts. Anasuya complemented her casual yet chic outfit with a pair of comfy flats and a white handbag. She rounded off her no-makeup makeup look with tinted sunglasses. “Nothing but good vibes and blue skies,” read the caption of her Instagram post.

Check out Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

The 37-year-old actress is currently in the news as the much-awaited teaser of Michael was unveiled this week. Besides Anasuya, the multilingual film’s star cast boasts of Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

On Thursday, Nani released Michael’s Telugu teaser while Dhanush unveiled its Tamil version, and Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshit Shetty launched the Malayalam and Kannada versions, respectively. The Hindi teaser of this Ranjit Jeyakodi directorial was released by Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Raj & DK.

Michael marks Sundeep Kishan’s first pan-India film. The teaser has successfully managed to pique audiences’ curiosity about the crime action thriller. Jointly produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Michael is expected to hit the cinema halls this year. However, the makers have not announced the film’s release date yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here