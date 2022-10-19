Anasuya Bharadwaj Lashes Out At Alliance Air For Bad Flight Experience

Anasuya Bharadwaj has cultivated a loyal fanbase over the years with her acting chops as well as her hosting prowess. The Telugu actress stays connected with her fans by sharing her whereabouts on social media. She also does not shy away from voicing her opinions on various topics on these social media platforms.

Recently, Anasuya shared a slew of tweets describing her horrible experience of flying with Alliance Air. The Yatra actress lambasted Alliance Air for generating a wave of panic among passengers. She revealed that flight officials made the last call for flight no 9I517, Bangalore to Hyderabad, at 6:20 PM whereas the boarding time was 6:55 PM.

She also added that the take-off time for the flight was 7:25 PM. Anasuya then criticised the airline authorities for making them wait on the bus for almost half an hour before boarding the flight.

Sick sick protocol by @allianceair Flight no.9I517 origin BLR to HYD .. they made us run at 6:10pm and called it a last call at 6:20pm whereas the boarding time was given as 18:55 on the ticket.. the take off time is at 7:25.. made us wait in the bus for half an hour.. (1/4) — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 17, 2022

In the following tweet, the 37-year-old actress pointed out that security didn’t allow them to board the flight without wearing masks. However, they were permitted entry into the airport premises without a mask.

and as I am typing this the flight is still standing still..was with my young boys running.. to the gate confused.. and the security at the door of the flight made a discussion after all this that he wouldn’t allow us inside without a mask but we were allowed all through (2/4) — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 17, 2022

The Winner star was also agitated at the fact that her family members were assigned different seats even when she booked all the tickets together.

till the flight without a mask saying its not mandatory anymore.. why this confused living! And by the way! The flight sucks too.. they gave us 4 different seats way away from each other though we booked them together as a family.. (3/4) — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 17, 2022

Apart from these issues, Anasuya criticised the quality of seats in the aircraft. She shared that her shirt almost got torn because of being stuck in the ripped velcro of the seat.

my shirt almost tore stuck to the torn velcro of the seat! You better buckle up before you throw things at your passengers! What’s the whole point of having so many screen throughs! #UltaChorKothwalKoDaante 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj will next be seen in the upcoming movie Simbaa – The Forest Man, helmed by Murali Manohar Reddy. Sampath Nandi has written the screenplay of this project. According to reports, the movie is currently under production. In the poster of the Telugu film, Anasuya, clad in a white saree, is seen standing in a courtroom.

Ever since then, she has not shared any further updates on Simbaa – The Forest Man.

