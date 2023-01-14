Anasuya Bharadwaj Reveals Suffering From Hilarious Disorder That 'Pissed People Off'

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most outspoken and talented celebrities in Telugu cinema. She has never shied away from speaking her mind despite facing incessant trolling on social media. And this Instagram reel shared by her is a testimony to the same.

In a recently posted reel, the Pakka Commercial actress revealed suffering from a disorder. Before her fans get worried about her health, Anasuya clarified that she suffers from a disorder where she “tells the truth,” which often “pisses people off”. “So! I have a confession to make!” read the caption of her video.

In the video, the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous donning a red saree and statement earrings. Soon after the reel surfaced on Instagram, several users were all praises for Anasuya’s humour. One of the users also requested the diva to come back to the popular comedy show Jabardasth. According to reports, Anasuya quit the show due to conflicts in her schedule and the show’s poor TRP ratings. Her exit from Jabardasth caused a furore on social media, as she was associated with the show since its inception.

Anasuya also recently became the talk of the town after the trailer of her upcoming film Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, was finally unveiled. The film is slated to release on February 3. Going by its trailer, Michael seems to be an action entertainer with some high-octane action sequences. The film’s cast boasts of Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles.

Anasuya will reportedly play a key role in this film. However, details regarding her character have been kept under wraps. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Karan C Productions LLP, has backed Michael, which will cater to a pan-India audience.

Apart from Michael, Anasuya Bharadwaj is also a part of The Chase’s star cast. The film’s trailer was released some time back. However, no further updates regarding the film have been shared as of yet.

