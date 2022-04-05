Anasuya Bharadwaj Slams Netizen For Dress-Shaming Her. Read The Exchange Here

Popular TV actor-host Anasuya Bharadwaj never shies away from replying to trolls and body-shamers on social media. Recently, Anasuya responded to a netizen, who commented on her dressing style “You, the mother of two children, married and is defaming the Telugu girls by appearing in such a short dress,” the troll said.

Anasuya, hitting back at the netizen, said, “But you, please take care of your work. It would be good if you let me do my work.”

Earlier, she was age-shamed on Instagram for her role in Pushpa: The Rise. Anasuya was recently seen in Ravi Teja’s latest outing Khiladi, which was released in theatres on February 11 and is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. Moreover, she also starred in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rise.

On the work front, as per the latest buzz, Anasuya will reportedly appear next to megastar Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja’s directorial, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Godfather.

Advertisement

The Jabardasth host started her career in 2008 as a full-time TV anchor with a Telugu news channel. In a career spanning 14 years, Anasuya has come a long way and has essayed a variety of roles.

In addition to hosting several reality shows on top TV channels of the Tollywood Entertainment industry, Anasuya has been seen as a newsreader, supporting actress, and dancer for item songs in many films. She has also worked as a successful anchor for Tollywood pre-release events.

Moreover, besides several other awards that she has received for her performances, Anasuya has also bagged a Filmfare award for her role in the Rangasthalam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.