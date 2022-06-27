Anasuya Bharadwaj Steals The Lime Light In a Black Number

Tollywood actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot, and they are currently going viral. Anasuya is a fashion freak and she loves to follow the latest trends. She actively shares her latest memories and moments with her followers on her Instagram handle.

In her recent pictures, the actress was seen in a red sleeveless crop top, which she paired with a black palazzo and floral printed synthetic shrug. Anasuya accessorised the outfit with a silver mang-tika and bangles.

She kept her hair open and opted for soft nude makeup. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Anasuya in the caption wrote, “The higher your vibe the smaller your tribe.” She also used the hashtag Sunday Thoughts. Fans went crazy about the photo. One of them wrote, “Super Gorgeous”, while another said, “Very very beautiful”. Others also appreciated her look. The post received more than 39k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



Earlier, two days ago, Anasuya shared another glamorous look with her followers. The actress was spotted in a bright yellow Kaftan dress as she posed for the pictures. She paired the outfit with a pair of orange stilettos. And she captioned the picture, “Audacious!”

Anasauya’s outfit has impressed the fans. One of them wrote, “Beautiful”. Another one said, “You look stunning in this outfit”. Others also followed the trend. The pictures got more than 45 k likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



On the work front, Anasuya was recently seen in Ravi Teja’s latest film Khiladi.

