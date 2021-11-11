Anasuya Bharadwaj, the Actor Who Grew Strength to Strength With Each Role

Anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj enjoys a huge fan following. There’s no denying that Anasuya also comes under fire for her choice of exotic photoshoots and clothes. But keeping aside the trolls, the actor has made a mark in the TV and film industry with her power-packed acting.

Recently, the makers of Dakshayani released Anasuya Bhardwaj’s first look poster wherein she looks as fierce as Dakshayani while also holding an antique clipper. The film is all set to release on December 17.

Directors of both TV and Films state that Anasuya is a power-packed actor and has won hearts with even the smallest of roles that she has done.

Here’s a list of some powerful roles of Anasuya Bhardwaj:

Rangasthalam : Anasuya played the character of Rangammtta in the film Rangasthalam. She has proved her acting mettle with this character. Critics believe Rangammtta is the most powerful character played by an actor in her acting career.

Kshanam: Female actors usually don’t want to play negative characters in movies. However, Anusaya played the role of a jealous woman in the film Kshanam. Her acting in the film was liked by the viewers

Kathanam: Film Kathanam might not have done well at the box office, but Anasuya’s acting was loved by critics and viewers.

Yatra: It is not important how long you have been there in the industry. What is more important is the impact you have left in the glamour world. Anasuya played the character of Sucharitha Reddy in the film. The character’s presence on the screen was hardly a few minutes but it was enlivened by Anasuya.

F2: Fun and Frustration: Anasuya shared just 10 minutes on the screen along with her co-actors. However, these 10 minutes were enough to prove her presence and leave lasting memories in the minds of the movie watchers.

Meeku Maathrame Cheptha: Anasuya has proved her acting mettle in the industry because of her choice of characters. In almost every other film, she has picked up powerful characters however short their screen timing was.

Gayatri: Anasuya was sharing the screen with superstar Mohan Babu in the film Gayatri. She played the role of a journalist in the movie and everyone was impressed with her acting.

Thank You, Brother: The movie was again a flop at the box office but critics gave her good marks for her acting skills and playing the character well. In the movie, Anasuya played the role of a housewife, who got stuck in an elevator and then finds herself in hell and gives birth to a child there.

Pushpa: One can note that Anasuya has worked a lot on her looks for her upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise.

