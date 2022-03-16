Anasuya Bharadwaj to Play Negative Role in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather? What We Know

Anasuya Bharadwaj, who made a name for herself by anchoring on Maa Music before moving on to films, is believed to have bagged a role with negative shades in the upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

The talented actor has been grabbing meaty roles in big-budget films lately, and she caught the attention of not just the Telugu audience, but cine lovers from other states as well. And now, according to reports, the 36-year-old will play a negative character in Godfather, wherein her character reportedly backstabs Megastar Chiranjeevi and sends him to jail.

Her character is said to be that of a news reporter. Seems like one more strong performance from Anasuya is on its way, and this could bring her more interesting roles. The film’s production is currently underway in Hyderabad. Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer. Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films collaborated on the film’s production. Music is by S Thaman, and cinematography is by Nirav Shah.

Advertisement

Anasuya recently received a lot of praise for her role as Dakshayani, the eccentric wife of Sunil in Pushpa: The Rise. However, her very next film Khiladi, starring Ravi Teja underperformed at the box office and received negative reviews as well.

Anasuya has some other films in her kitty as well. She has bagged the lead role in director Jayashankar’s next. The film is already 50 per cent complete and will reportedly star her as an air hostess.

Along with these films, Anasuya will also be seen in a key role in the upcoming Rangamartanda directed by Krishnavanshi as well as in Krishnavanshi’s ambitious Ranga Marthanda. Starring Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna in the lead roles, Ranga Marthanda is an official remake of Nana Patekar’s Marathi classic Natsamrat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.