Anasuya Bharadwaj's Glamorous Picture a Perfect Reply to Those Who Age-shamed her

Popular TV actor and host Anasuya Bharadwaj is basking in the success of her recent release, Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is also known for not shying away from replying to trolls and body-shamers on social media platforms.

Anasuya recently shared on her Instagram account some photos wherein she is seen in Denim shorts and a spaghetti top with butterflies printed on it. An unbuttoned check shirt complimented her looks.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anasuya wrote, “Of Sunsets, River, Solitude and Solace. #WeekendTreasures."

Earlier, Anasuya has been age-shamed for her role in Pushpa. The recent photos that Anasuya has shared are a perfect reply to the trolls who were age-shaming her.

Anasuya responded against a netizen, who age-shamed her in a recent Instagram interaction with fans. In response to a netizen’s concern about whether she should be called Akka (sister) or Aunty now, Anasuya replied that she should not be called either, for the person didn’t know her well enough.

Anasuya has also spoken about how she handles negativity on social media. Negative remarks and trolls used to bother the Jabardasth presenter and her family, but that was no longer the case because everyone became strong eventually. Anasuya also stated that she believed in Karma and that abusers would eventually get the same from others.

“Also, getting a compliment is entirely up to the individual.. a boat can sail on the ocean, but it can sink if it tries to carry the seas in it. Similarly, I am aware of how much water I can take and handle from this ocean of public adoration," she said, talking about compliments by fans.

On the work front, Anasuya has a series of projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi, next. The film is slated for a worldwide release on 29 April 2022. Anasuya will also play a pivotal role in Gopichand-starrer Pakka Commercial.

