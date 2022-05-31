Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Vat Savitri Puja Was All About Positive Vibes

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj gave her fans a glimpse of her Vat Savitri Puja through her Instagram on Monday. In the set of pictures, she can be seen performing the rituals.

Anasuya looked stunning in a maroon kurta set. In the first three photos, Anasuya could be seen sitting in her garden and performing puja. In the fourth picture, she gave us a glimpse of her gorgeous smile while looking at the camera.

In another pic, she could be seen touching the feet of her husband and taking blessings from him. And in the last photo of the album, she took a selfie of herself enjoying a bowl of watermelon after the puja. We can also spot her pet bird, a Moluccan Cockatoo, grabbing a bite from the bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)



Anasuya mentioned that the puja gives her positive vibes and keeps her connected to her cultural beliefs. The caption read: “It gives me so much strength and positive vibe when I get connected to our cultural beliefs and practices whenever I find the time. It widens my mind and spirits.”

She also wished the best for Vat Savithri Puja (in Hindi and Telugu).

Vat Savitri is marked annually on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha. It is observed by married women for the husband’s well-being. This year the occasion fell on May 30. The ritual is devoted to Savitri, who according to Hindu mythology tricked Yamaraj to save her husband Satyawan’s life.

Anasuya made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2016 with Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Soggade Chinni Nayana. Anasuya has been part of hit movies such as Rangasthalam, Yatra, Thank You Brother, and Pushpa: The Rise are few among the others. She was last seen in Khiladi, sharing the screen space with Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Unni Makundan Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.