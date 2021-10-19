Anasuya Replies to Kota Srinivasa Rao, Says ‘Choice of Dressing is Entirely Personal’

Telugu film actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj has responded to senior Tollywood actor Kota Srinivas Rao’s recent comment on her dressing. The anchor of the popular Telugu comedy show Jabardasth reacted saying that ‘what one wears is entirely personal’.

In response to Kota’s remarks on her dressing style, Anasuya shared a note on her Twitter handle expressing her displeasure against the comments without mentioning the name of the actor.

In the note, she wrote,” I just came across some comments made by the senior artiste. It just overwhelms me how my choice of dressing is a matter of concern to this extent. It’s sad that someone of that experience made remarks so low. One should know what one wears is entirely personal….could be a professional choice too….but still, it’s upto oneself."

Further attacking the veteran actor, Anasuya wrote, “Had there been social media earlier, would they have questioned why the senior actor had glorified drinking alcohol or wearing shabby clothes or ill-treating or shaming women on screen?!! Wonder.”

Anasuya further in the post questioned why wouldn’t anyone question all the film stars who are married, have kids and are still romancing actresses on-screen and are showing off their shirtless physique?

Further questioning patriarchal norms, she wrote, “If a married woman and a mother of two like me is still working, trying to succeed in her profession, who is opinionated, who questions the patriarchal norms, is intimidating you… then you should work on yourself deal with yourself rather than making opinions in public.”

She later ended the post by writing, “influence in the right way if you must.”

In a recent exclusive interview with popular journalist Jaffer, senior Tollywood actor Kota Srinivas Rao made a derogatory comment against anchor and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj on what she wears on the comedy show Jabardasth.

During the interview, Kota was also asked to share his views on the current trend of comedy in television shows. In response to this he described the current comedy trend as a circus.

Commenting on the comedy trend, Kota said, “It is not considered as comedy. Many might watch it but it will not last long.”

Commenting on Jabardasth he made a comment on anchor Anasuya’s dressing, though he praised her. Kota said, “She is a talented actress. She is pretty and looks beautiful but personally, I don’t like the way she dresses in the TV show. Other than that, I like her as an actress.” Kota also stated that he likes actor-mentor Roja’s dressing sense.

In the interview, Kota spoke about various things and shared his views on cinema, the current trend of comedy, various aspects of his life and the Movie Artists Association Elections.

