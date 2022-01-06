Anchor Bhavana Balakrishnan Shares Glimpses of Her Performance on Dance Vs Dance Show

Television anchor, cricket commentator, video jockey, and playback singer Bhavana Balakrishnan will be seen giving a special performance in the grand finale of the dance-based reality show Dance Vs Dance that airs on Colors Tamil. She is currently hosting the show and has shared a video of the upcoming episode. In the video, she is seen giving a special performance with the finalists of the show.

In Dance Vs Dance, 14 pairs of brilliant dancers are going up against each other to win the coveted ‘throne’ week after week. Their dance is judged by choreographer Brinda Master and actor-turned politician Khusboo Sundar.

Bhavana has shared a glimpse of her performance in the grand finale of Dance Vs Dance on her Instagram. She said this was “completely unplanned.” However, judges motivated her to perform. She seemed to be living the last episode of the show with full energy and enthusiasm.

Bhavna has also shared pictures of herself from the stage of the show. She is seen in a light blue long dress.

Bhavana is a multi-talented star. She started her journey as a radio jockey and has hosted several TV shows. She went to become a cricket commentator and presenter after she became a well-known face on TV. She has been a presenter of the TV show Beach Girls.

Bhavana later joined Star Vijay TV and became a full-time presenter of the channel. She has hosted many shows on the channel, including Super Singer and Fun Unlimited.

Bhavna has hosted a lot of hit reality shows such as Super Singer Jr., Airtel Super Singer and Jodi No.1, has a huge fan base of her own on Instagram. She has over 65,000 followers on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.