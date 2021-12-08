Anchor, Commentator Bhavana Balakrishnan All Set To Return on TV With This Show

Bhavana Balakrishnan, who started her journey as a radio jockey, has hosted lots of shows on TV. Bhavana became a very popular face on television and went on to become a cricket commentator and presenter. The anchor made her television debut as a presenter on the show ‘Beach Girls’ on Raj TV.

Later, she joined Vijay TV and became the most popular host on the channel.

Bhavana, who has hosted a lot of hit reality shows such as Super Singer Jr., Airtel Super Singer and Jodi No.1, has a huge fan base of her own. She has co-hosted a large number of shows on Vijay TV with the actor Sivakarthikeyan. Much later, she joined the Star Sports Channel in 2018 as a sports reporter.

There are very few female cricket commentators and presenters on television. Mayanthi Langer is the most prominent name in the field. Bhavana Balakrishnan is not far behind, though.

Bhavana Balakrishnan, who is currently working as an anchor and a host in Star Sports Channel, is all set to make a comeback on Tamil television.

A few days ago, the rumour was rife that Bhavana was making a comeback as the host of Dance Versus Dance Season 2 on Colors Tamil. The same has now been confirmed by Bhavana on her Instagram account.

Tamil actor Khusboo and her friend Brinda Master are the judges in Dance Versus Dance Season 2. Bhavana will be hosting the special episodes, which will air from December 11.

