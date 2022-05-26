Anchor Sreemukhi Takes Glam Quotient a Notch Higher With Her Sequinned Blue Saree

Cute, bubbly, and entertaining are typical adjectives used by fans to describe Sreemukhi, who is better known as Ramulamma, her screen name as the host of the TV show Pataas. She has always redefined herself and has already proven her mettle.

Sreemukhi’s fame skyrocketed when she finished second in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu season. Apart from being a mine of talent, the anchor-turned-actor has a very rich style quotient and never fails to wow her audience with ultra-glam ensembles.

Currently, a picture of the anchor is doing rounds on social media, which has raised the mercury levels. Sreemukhi’s appearance in the picture is a perfect depiction of how you can still look all glammed up even in traditional wear.

The actor chose a dark blue sequinned saree with full sleeve blouse. Keeping her lips peachy nude, she went for an intense kohled eye look with a dash of blue shadow on her lids. The little bindi on her forehead appears to bring the entire look together.

As for accessories, the actor again went for a very minimal oxidised jewellery set comprising a fringed choker neckpiece and a pair of Jhumkas with blue coloured Meenakari done on it. Sreemukhi wore her tresses back in a low ponytail with a sleek middle part.

Meanwhile, the prominent Telugu presenter and TV personality will soon be seen in Bholaa Shankar with megastar Chiranjeevi. Rashmi Gautam, a famous TV host, also plays an important part in the film. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh and stars Tamannah Bhatia as the leading lady. In this action flick, Keerthy Suresh is slated to play Chiranjeevi’s sister.

Sreemukhi started her career as a TV anchor, hosting reality shows such as Adhurs and Super Singer 9. She made her film debut in Trivikram Srinivas’ Julai, playing Allu Arjun’s sister. She is presently anchoring the 14th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu.

