Anchor Suma Praises Husband Rajeev Kanakala’s Performance in Love Story

South anchor Suma Kanakala has recently praised her husband Rajeev Kanakala’s performance in the Telugu movie Love story. Rajeev has essayed a negative role in the movie and he makes a comeback after a long gap from his acting career.

Sharing a still of Rajiv from the sets of the movie with director Shekhar Kammula, the anchor captioned the post, “There are very few actors who can make us so deeply involved with their performance, and my dearest hubby Rajeev Kanakala is one among them. Congratulations to you for such a wonderful role, I know you felt bad doing the character but you have impacted many lives thanks to Sekhar Kammula for showing such a sensitive subject very sensibly.”

She also acknowledged the performances of lead pair Nag Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. “ Nag Chaitanya, Hearty congratulations. Sai Pallavi my eyes got strained looking at your dancing, I couldn’t blink as I’ll miss your lightning feet. Congratulations to the whole team of Love Story,” she wrote.

Many in the comment section of the post, praised Rajeev for his acting and for all the hard work he has done. Rajeev played the role of a man who sexually assaults his own niece as a child.

Recently, during a success party of the movie, director Shekhar Kammula admitted that Rajiv Kanakala is one of the main reasons behind such a good response to the movie.

Anchor Suma is a well-known name among the Tamil masses. The anchor turns the wheel on the small screen as the uncrowned queen. She has anchored many film events. Initially, at the beginning of her career, she acted in movies and later entered anchoring career.

Talking about the movie Love Story, it touches on sensitive themes like middle-class problems, class divide, caste issues and sexual harassment in a moving way.

