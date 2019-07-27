Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

And it’s a Wrap! Varun Dhawan Posts a Teary Farewell to Street Dancer 3D Shoot

As cast member Dharmesh posted a picture from the wrap-up of the film, Varun Dhawan commented, "I want to cry."

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
And it’s a Wrap! Varun Dhawan Posts a Teary Farewell to Street Dancer 3D Shoot
Image: Twitter
Loading...

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the entire cast of Remo Dsouza's next directorial Street Dancer 3D has been busy shooting for the movie for months now. However, after months of fun and enjoyment, the shooting of the film has finally come to an end. Varun, who has played the lead in ABCD 2, penned down an emotional note as he bid farewell to the cast on the day of wrapping up.

Sharing multiple pictures, Varun took to Twitter and wrote, "It's a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I can't explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family"

The actor also shared a heartfelt not on Instagram, thanking Remo Dsouza and other dancers who made the movie possible.

Varun's co-star in the movie Dharmesh took to Instagram to share a picture of the Street Dancer 3D cast and crew. He captioned the picture as 'The Royals.' Varun, who can be seen in the picture, commented, "I want to cry."

View this post on Instagram

The Royals 😍😍😍😍

A post shared by D (@dharmesh0011) on

Street Dancer 3D is Remo Dsouza's third movie in the ABCD franchise. The movie narrates the story of a Punjabi boy, whose character is being played by Varun. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Prabhudeva in significant roles. The dance drama release on January 24, 2020.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Remo D Souza Dance the Night Away After Street Dancer 3D Wraps Shoot

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram