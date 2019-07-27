And it’s a Wrap! Varun Dhawan Posts a Teary Farewell to Street Dancer 3D Shoot

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the entire cast of Remo Dsouza's next directorial Street Dancer 3D has been busy shooting for the movie for months now. However, after months of fun and enjoyment, the shooting of the film has finally come to an end. Varun, who has played the lead in ABCD 2, penned down an emotional note as he bid farewell to the cast on the day of wrapping up.

Sharing multiple pictures, Varun took to Twitter and wrote, "It's a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I can't explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family"

The actor also shared a heartfelt not on Instagram, thanking Remo Dsouza and other dancers who made the movie possible.

Varun's co-star in the movie Dharmesh took to Instagram to share a picture of the Street Dancer 3D cast and crew. He captioned the picture as 'The Royals.' Varun, who can be seen in the picture, commented, "I want to cry."

Street Dancer 3D is Remo Dsouza's third movie in the ABCD franchise. The movie narrates the story of a Punjabi boy, whose character is being played by Varun. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Prabhudeva in significant roles. The dance drama release on January 24, 2020.

