'And Listen To This Moonlight...': Amruta Khanvilkar's Latest Insta Post

Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar has been riding high on the super success of her recent release Chandramukhi, her first movie in the lead role. The actor recently shared a post wherein she tried to explain how hard the life of an artist is. And the post is currently going viral all over social media.

Amruta shared some photos from the movie Chandramukhi. In pictures, she is seen in tears. “Give up, Hard work, Stubbornness. And listen to this moonlight that is present with the decoration of the artist and the teacher,” read the caption to the post. The post was flooded with comments. One of the users wrote, “These stills from Chandramukhi give me goosebumps. Love you Amu.” Another one said, “No words, you are so talented, beautiful and lovely.” Others also appreciated her post. It received 31,151 likes on Instagram.

Earlier, Amruta shared pictures from her movie Chandramukhi. Two days ago, she shared a behind the scenes photo from the set of the movie and wrote, “Laughing photo of Amruta and Adinath taken during the shooting of Chandramukhi.” The post got lots of love from the viewers and 13,777 likes.

Amruta was recently seen in the Marathi movie Chandramukhi. Directed by Prasad Oak, the story of the film revolves around a rising politician Daulat and a leading Tamasha singer and dancer Chandra. The two fall in love. Upon finding out, Daulat’s rivals use the affair to destroy his political career.

The movie features Addinath Kothare, Radha Sagar, Ashok Shinde, Surbhi Bhave and Sameer Chaughule.

Amruta has acted in many other Hindi and Marathi movies, including Mumbai Salsa, Phoonk, Phillum City, Fakta Ladh Mhana, One Way Ticket, Well Done Baby and many more.

