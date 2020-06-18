Andaman's Minor Girl Hangs Herself After She Went Into Depression Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

In a shocking incident, another minor girl hanged herself at her Chouldari residence in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday after she went into depression over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

The incident happened two days after a 17-year-old girl hanged herself at her Rajendra Nagar residence under Kadamkuan police station in Patna on June 14, 2020 after watching Sushant’s suicide news on TV channels. She was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dependra Pathak confirmed the news through a text message.

“Yes, it’s true that a girl aged 15-years-old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor’s suicide. I would like to urge all the youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation building rather than taking such extreme steps. I would also like to urge all the parents to speak to their children, if they notice any symptoms of depression on them,” he said.

It was learnt that for the last few days, the girl was watching news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and she also wrote a few lines in her notepad regarding the sad incident.

On June 17, 2020, her grandfather reportedly scolded her for some personal reasons and the minor girl locked herself inside her bedroom.

The girl was already very depressed over actor’s death and an argument with her grandfather aggravated her mental condition further.

Her mother told the cops that her daughter was very upset with actor’s death. A case has already been registered in the Ograbraj Police Station and further investigations are on in this regard.

Sushant died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14.





Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).