Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha's Family to Fulfill His Wish of a Sequel

Indian film producer Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday. Best known for Andaz Apna Apna, the late producer’s family has said that his wish to work up a sequel will surely be immortalised, as per a report.

Updated:January 26, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha's Family to Fulfill His Wish of a Sequel
Indian film producer Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday. Best known for Andaz Apna Apna, the late producer’s family has said that his wish to work up a sequel will surely be immortalised, as per a report.

Indian film producer Vinay Sinha passed away on Friday, following a stomach infection and developing complications in his respiratory tract. Best known for Andaz Apna Apna, the late producer’s family has said that his wish to work up a sequel will surely be immortalised, reports SpotboyE.

The report further claims that Sinha had been working for closing the script fast and reworked on some earlier drafts as well. The producer was also well aware of the huge expectations and comparisons that would come with the sequel and thus he did not wish to rush. “I want to start it only when I am fully sure that I have got something that will tickle the public as much as the first part,” the report quoted him as saying.

While the rumours of the sequel have ceased to exist. From the movie coming up with a part 2 or not, to the main lead, much has been said and reported about the film.

An earlier report had stated that Aamir and Salman would be a part of the sequel.

Dilip Shukla, the writer of Andaz Apna Apna and many other movies such as the Dabangg franchise, Jai HoMohraGhayal and Damini, has confirmed to Asian Age that Aamir and Salman will be returning for the sequel of the 1994 movie. He also said that the film will have three other new cast members.

The writer said that Preeti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, has asked him to start writing the film. "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," he explained.

"The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members," he added.

However, the film's director Rajkumar Santoshi had confirmed in an interview that while the sequel was very much in the pipeline, Salman and Aamir will not be a part of it. In an interview with DNA, he had said, “For humour, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20 year old is chasing a girl. A 45-50 year old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

He even named actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to be the probable replacements.

