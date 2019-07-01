Take the pledge to vote

Andaz Apna Apna Writer Says Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Will Be Returning for its Sequel

Dilip Shukla, the writer of Andaz Apna Apna, has confirmed that he is writing the sequel to the 1994 comedy which cannot be made without Aamir and Salman Khan.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most popular comedies ever made in Bollywood and speculation about its sequel has been doing the rounds for a while now. Two years back, director Rajkumar Santoshi had said that a reboot of Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer is in the pipeline.

As fans got excited about the news, a lot of conjecture followed as to who would play the leads in the new film. Names of Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor were speculatively associated with it.

Dilip Shukla, the writer of Andaz Apna Apna and many other movies such as the Dabangg franchise, Jai Ho, Mohra, Ghayal and Damini, has confirmed to Asian Age that Aamir and Salman will be returning for the sequel of the 1994 movie. He also said that the film will have three other new cast members.

The writer said that Preeti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, has asked him to start writing the film. "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," he explained.

"The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members," he added.

Earlier, when it was speculated that Ranveer Singh would be a part of the sequel, that actor, while responding to a fan's tweet, had said, "Hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! ;)".

Andaz Apna Apna, also starring Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, wasn't a box office success at the time of its release, but went on to achieve cult status because of its unique brand of comedy and an entertaining script.

