Andhadhun Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu Film Gains Momentum Over Weekend
Here’s how AndhaDhun, Venom, LoveYatri, Sui Dhaaga and Stree have performed at the box office so far.
AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan.
According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the thriller that stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in lead roles, went from strength to strength, raking in Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs. 5.10 crore on Saturday and Rs. 7.20 crore on Sunday, grossing a total of Rs. 15 crore at the domestic box office over the weekend.
#AndhaDhun Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 15 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018
Growth in biz...
Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 88.89%
Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.18%
EXCELLENT TRENDING.
Talking about AndhaDhun’s great run at the box office, Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “Like several content-based films released earlier this year, (AndhaDhun) gathered momentum over the weekend… Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays...”
#AndhaDhun - like several content-based films released earlier this year - gathered momentum over the weekend... Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018
2018 is turning out to be an eventful year... Content-based films - belonging to diverse genres - have found wholehearted acceptance from moviegoers... Audience feedback in times of social media spreads faster than fire and can make/break a film on Day 1 itself...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018
Venom, meanwhile, collected Rs. 15.50 crore over the weekend, reported Boxofficeindia.com. The Tom Hardy film earned Rs. 4 crore on Friday, Rs. 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday.
Salman Khan’s LoveYatri has turned out to be the biggest loser, making only Rs 6.75 crore in the first three days.
Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is still continuing its stellar run at the box office. Now in its seventh week, it has collected Rs. 129.21 crore in India alone.
#Stree biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018
Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr
Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr
Week 3: ₹ 17.14 cr
Week 4: ₹ 9.99 cr
Week 5: ₹ 5.44 cr
Weekend 6: ₹ 1.11 cr
Total: ₹ 129.21 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
Sui Dhaaga is also still going strong. It has made Rs. 71.70 crore since it released last week to mostly positive response.
#SuiDhaaga biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018
Week 1: ₹ 62.50 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 9.20 cr
Total: ₹ 71.70 cr
India biz.
Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 74.86%
Note: Cinemas on strike in Madhya Pradesh in its Weekend 2.
