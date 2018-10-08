Andhadhun Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu Film Gains Momentum Over Weekend

#AndhaDhun Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 15 cr. India biz.

Growth in biz...

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 88.89%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 41.18%

EXCELLENT TRENDING. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#AndhaDhun - like several content-based films released earlier this year - gathered momentum over the weekend... Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

2018 is turning out to be an eventful year... Content-based films - belonging to diverse genres - have found wholehearted acceptance from moviegoers... Audience feedback in times of social media spreads faster than fire and can make/break a film on Day 1 itself... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 60.39 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.14 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.14 cr

Week 4: ₹ 9.99 cr

Week 5: ₹ 5.44 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 1.11 cr

Total: ₹ 129.21 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

#SuiDhaaga biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 62.50 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 9.20 cr

Total: ₹ 71.70 cr

India biz.

Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]: 74.86%

Note: Cinemas on strike in Madhya Pradesh in its Weekend 2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2018

After a slow Friday, Sriram Raghavan’s latest release AndhaDhun gained pace over the weekend, thanks to the rave reviews it has been receiving and through word of mouth.According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the thriller that stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in lead roles, went from strength to strength, raking in Rs. 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs. 5.10 crore on Saturday and Rs. 7.20 crore on Sunday, grossing a total of Rs. 15 crore at the domestic box office over the weekend.Talking about AndhaDhun’s great run at the box office, Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “Like several content-based films released earlier this year, (AndhaDhun) gathered momentum over the weekend… Sat was better than Fri, while Sun was better than Sat... Strong word of mouth has helped build up a healthy total... Will have to maintain the pace on weekdays...”Venom, meanwhile, collected Rs. 15.50 crore over the weekend, reported Boxofficeindia.com. The Tom Hardy film earned Rs. 4 crore on Friday, Rs. 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday.Salman Khan’s LoveYatri has turned out to be the biggest loser, making only Rs 6.75 crore in the first three days.Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is still continuing its stellar run at the box office. Now in its seventh week, it has collected Rs. 129.21 crore in India alone.Sui Dhaaga is also still going strong. It has made Rs. 71.70 crore since it released last week to mostly positive response.