AndhaDhun Going Great Guns in China, Earns Rs 200 Crore at Box Office
AndhaDhun is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium.
Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun opened to amazing response in China, and continues to rake in the moolah in the neighbouring country. The thriller drama has now earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in China, the makers announced on Monday. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within 13 days of its release in the country.
The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind. It released on April 3 in China under the title Piano Player. According to the makers, it is the fifth highest grossing Indian film in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Hindi Medium.
"We had no idea that our little 'experimental film' would travel so much. Experimental doesn't mean no fun. The film, I learn, is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions in different screens. My whole team is super thrilled," Raghavan said in a statement.
The critically-acclaimed film, produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures, ran successfully for over 75 days, earning over Rs 100 crore after its release in October 2018 in India.
Last week, AndhaDhun opened the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) and also received a standing ovation in the presence of Tabu, Raghavan and Routray. "This April has been especially exciting for all of us at Matchbox Pictures. We are overjoyed that his (Raghavan) vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now," Routary added.
