AndhaDhun Nears Rs 100 Crore at the China Box Office, Beats Baahubali 2's Collections

#AndhaDhun springs a surprise in #China... Surpasses all expectations... Nears ₹ 100 cr [Gross BOC] in its *extended* weekend... Weekdays will give an idea of *lifetime biz*...

Wed $ 1.32 mn

Thu $ 1.78 mn

Fri $ 3.39 mn

Sat $ 4.05 mn

Sun $ 3.18 mn

Total: $ 13.72 mn [₹ 95.38 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

AndhaDhun's success run hasn't stopped at the Indian box office, the Ayushmann Khurrana film is now making waves in China. Opening in China last Wednesday, the film has received an exceptional response over the extended weekend of its release.The movie made $1.32 million on its opening day and $1.78 million on Day 2. It saw a huge growth on Day 3 as it made $3.38 million. Earning $4.05 million on Saturday and $3.18 million on Sunday, AndhaDhun's total earnings stand at 13.72, which is 95.38 crore in Indian rupees.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter.Ayushmann seems to be keeping a track on the box office performance in China, as he too has been tweeting about the film's collections.Interestingly, AndhaDhun has beat the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in China. The Prabhas starrer broke records almost everywhere but was a flop in China and could collect a meagre $11 million only.It is now being said that AndhaDhun might cross the lifetime business of Hichki in the coming week. The Rani Mukerji film made more than Rs 150 crore in China.AndhaDhun joins the long list of Bollywood films that have been successful in China, including Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan.