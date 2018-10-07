AndhaDhun Picks Up at Box Office but Venom is Difficult to Beat, LoveYatri Fails

#Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO... However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2018

Despite a disappointing start on Friday, AndhaDhun has gained momentum at the box office on its second day.As per the reports on Box Office India, the film more than doubled its collections on Saturday. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu earned more than Rs 5 crore on Saturday, says the report. This takes the total tally of the film to Rs 7.5 crore.The second day collection has brought the film in a decent position but it still needs to march forward at a good pace.On the other hand, Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer LoveYatri has failed to bring the audience to the theatres even on the second day. The film has earned Rs 2 crore on day two. With Rs 1.90 crore on day 1, its total collection is Rs 3.90 crore. Given its high production cost, this seems like a disastrous start.Meanwhile, Hollywood movie Venom has dominated the Indian box office with a total of Rs 9.36 crore in first two days. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Tom Hardy's film earned Rs 5.28 crore on day 2 that sums up its total collection to Rs 9.36 crore. He wrote, "#Venom continues its dominance at domestic BO... However, the growth on Day 2 [29.41%] implies that it will slow down on weekdays... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 5.28 cr. Total: ₹ 9.36 cr Nett BOC... Gross BOC: ₹ 12.13 cr. India biz."As the new entries, Andhadundh and LoveYatri are struggling at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is still going strong. Detailing the figures, Adarsh tweeted, "#SuiDhaaga witnesses a fantastic 77.14% growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]… Should score higher today [second Sun]… All set to cross ₹ 70 cr mark today... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 67.35 cr. India biz... 1100 screens in Week 2."