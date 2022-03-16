Andhra Govt Gives Nod to Hike RRR Ticket Prices After CM's Meet With Makers

The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the makers RRR to hike the ticket prices. This comes after director SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya’s meeting with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence.

Giving a boost to the much-anticipated film, the Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to hike its ticket price by Rs 100. In addition, the makers have also been granted permission to have a fifth show in the state, as reported by Telugu360.

Rajamouli and Danayya met the Chief Minister on Monday to discuss the ticket pricing for their film. Rajamouli said that they received a warm welcome from the CM. He also claimed that the CM had agreed to consider their request for a hike in the ticket price and extra shows in the state.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government, in an order, detailed new norms for movies having a production budget of more than Rs 100 crore. As per the new guidelines, makers of mega-budget movies would only be allowed to avail the film tickets price hike if at least 20% of the film had been shot in Andhra Pradesh.

The government has also increased the ticket prices in single-screen theatres by 100-300% in various categories. The ticket prices in multiplexes were revised from Rs 75 and Rs 150 to Rs 125 and Rs 250 respectively. Whereas, the prices in non-AC theatres have also been revised from Rs 20, Rs 40 and Rs 60 to Rs 40 and Rs 60.

Back in April 2021, theatre owners and members of the Telugu film industry objected to the Andhra Government’s move to slash film ticket prices. They had said that the move will result in losses for them especially when the film industry was just reviving from the pandemic.

Notably, Rajamouli was not the first person from the film fraternity to discuss the ticket pricing issue with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Before him, megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas also met the Minister.

