Andhra Minister Roja Selvamani Recollects Her 1st Film With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor-turned-politician Roja Selvamani, who was recently inducted into Andhra Pradesh’s cabinet as Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement has talked about her co-actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna while reminiscing their first film together.

Roja’s comments have now gone viral on the internet.

Roja said that she has completed 30 years in the acting industry. Talking about Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhairava Dweepam, which featured Roja in the role of Padmavathi, she said that Bhairava Dweepam is very special for her.

Bhairava Dweepam was Roja’s first film with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Roja further said that most of the films that featured her opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna entertained the audience.

Roja added that NTR had clapped for the first scene of Bhairava Dweepam, and the opening ceremony of the film was attended by stars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi as well other great filmmakers and directors. Roja said that the film was a great sensation.

For the unversed, Bhairava Dweepam, which was released on 14 April 1994, won nine Nandi awards. The film was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao from a story written by Raavi Kondala Rao. B. Venkatarama Reddy bankrolled Bhairava Dweepam under the Chandamama Vijaya Pictures banner.

Bhairava Dweepam was a turning point in their acting career of Roja, her role in the film was lauded by the critics.

After Bhairava Dweepam, Roja and Nandamuri Balakrishna shared the screen in the film Gandeevam. The film had Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the lead role. Despite its strong star cast, Gandeevam could not fare well at the box office.

Bobbili Simham marked the third collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Roja. The film was declared a super hit at the box office.

Maato Pettukoku starring, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Roja, and Rambha was released in 1995. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Roja played the role of Draupadi in Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam, while Nandamuri Balakrishna appeared in dual roles of – Krishna and Arjun. The film did not do well at the box office.

Sarath’s directorial Peddannayya featured Nandamuri Balakrishna and Roja for the sixth time as the lead pair. The film was a massive hit at the box office.

Sultan, which was released in 1999, was Nandamuri and Roja’s seventh film together. The film was declared a hit at the box office.

Roja started her political career in 1999 with Telugu Desam Party, while Nandamuri, who campaigned for Telugu Desam Party in each election since its formation, entered the political battle in 2014.

