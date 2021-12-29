Andhra Pradesh Film Ticket Pricing Row: Producer Dil Raju Backs Nani

Telugu film star Nani, on December 23, called the capping of the prices of tickets at cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh as an “insult” to the audience. Later, he faced backlash from Andhra Pradesh Ministers for his comment.

Producer Dil Raju has now come out in support of Nani over the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to cap the rate of movie tickets. Recently, Nani, a day before the release of his film Shyam Sngha Roy, called the government’s decision to slash the movie ticket prices as ‘illogical and an insult to the audience’.

At a recent event in Hyderabad, organised to celebrate the success of Shyam Singha Roy, producer Dil Raju defended Nani’s comments on the ticket pricing issue. He said that Nani had expressed his views on the issues faced by the people working in the Telugu film industry. However, his words were deliberately twisted. The producer also asked the media to report sensibly on the issue.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy celebrated the success of the film in Hyderabad on December 27. The film was released on December 24. It is attracting good footfalls in cinema halls despite facing tough competition from big movies like Pushpa and Akhanda.

Backing Nani’s comment on ticket price issues, Dil Raju said that Nani is a sensible actor. The producer said he understood the situation posed by Covid-19 pandemic and allowed the makers to release his two movies on OTT platforms.

“Some media persons are trying to twist Nani’s words. Even the YouTube thumbnails are misleading. A part of the comment is chopped off just to show him in a bad light," Dil Raju added.

Nani, after his comment on the ongoing tussle between the government and the film fraternity over ticket prices, faced backlash from Andhra Pradesh Ministers for his comment.

Commenting upon the media’s role on the issue of ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh, producer Dil Raju said, “Please handle any news regarding the film industry with sensitivity. Don’t highlight needlessly and complicate even small problems."

He also requested the Telugu film fraternity to keep their thoughts about the matter to themselves.

