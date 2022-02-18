Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows 100% Occupancy in Theatres as Covid Cases Decline

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for 100 per cent occupancy in movie theatres and multiplexes with immediate effect. This comes as the state witnesses a steady decline in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the government has also asked the attendees to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols in the theatres.

However, with not many notable films hitting cinemas this weekend, the 100 per cent occupancy rule will hardly make a difference. But it’s a good sign for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti-starrer Bheemla Nayak. The much-awaited film will hit the screens next week on February 25 and will have the advantage.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is easing regulations as the number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh is declining. The government, which recently lifted the night curfew, has taken another crucial decision that will benefit both the public and the film industry.

In early January, the state government had imposed 50 per cent occupancy restrictions in cinema halls across the state, following which the makers of big-budget films like Bheemla Nayak, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Prabhas-starring Radhe Shyam postponed the release of their movies.

Now, as all the big-budget movies are set to release in a gap of a month, the committee set up on movie ticket prices in AP met on Thursday and will soon submit a detailed report on the issue.

The government will soon decide on the ticket prices, and a revised order with new prices is expected soon. However, it is being said that Bheemla Nayak may not get the advantage of the revised ticket prices in the state.

