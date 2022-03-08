Andhra Pradesh Govt Amends Movie Ticket Rates, Frames New Rules. Know More

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued fresh orders for amended ticket rates and rules, putting an end to the months-long controversy in the state. The Andhra Pradesh Home Department issued a new Government Order on the revised cinema ticket rates on March 7. As per the new government order:

The cheapest tickets at non-AC theatres in Gram and Nagar panchayats have increased by Rs 20 and Rs 40, respectively (non-premium and premium). Previously, the prices for economy, deluxe, and premium were Rs 5, 10, and 15.

The highest pricing allowed in municipal corporations’ multiplexes is Rs 150 and Rs 250 for ordinary and recliner seats, respectively. The authorised fee for reclined seats at AC theatres is Rs 250. Previously, the economy, deluxe, and premium rates at multiplexes were Rs 75, 150, and 250, respectively. These prices do not include GST.

The new government order has also proposed establishing an online movie ticketing system, which will be regulated by the government, to keep a check on theatre ticket pricing and prevent moviegoers from being exploited.

New government orders for low-budget and high-budget films:

Theatres are authorised to conduct five shows per day to promote a small-budget picture, but one of the five shows between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. must be dedicated to a small-budget film.

The government will issue separate prices for films with budgets of 100 crores and above for ten days after their release. This will be done on a case-by-case basis.

These high-budget films must shoot at least 20% of the film in Andhra Pradesh.

Non-premium tickets will be reserved in 25% of all seats in any AC, non-AC, and special cinema. This is for those who cannot afford to purchase a premium ticket.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi shared a note on Twitter thanking the Andhra Pradesh government. The note read “I thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing a new Government Order revising movie ticket rates while keeping in mind the survival of theatres as well as the will to keep entertainment accessible to people. Allowing a fifth show for small films will be beneficial for many producers."

Earlier, Chiranjeevi led the discussions between the Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the film industry over the ticket-pricing issue.

