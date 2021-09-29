'Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Looking After Telugu Film Industry Well': Nagarjuna

Days after Pawan Kalyan’s criticism of the Andhra Pradesh government, actor Nagarjuna has spoken in support of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government during the success meet of the movie “Love Story".

Nagarjuna said that the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are looking after the Telugu film industry very well. “I request both governments to continue their blessings for the film industry further," he said, adding, “both our honourable Chief Ministers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and K Chandra Sekhara Rao, have taken the right measures to safeguard people from the pandemic."

“In many states of our country, the cinemas are not even opened, but in Telugu states, the film industry is happy under the rule of both the governments," the south star concluded.

Meanwhile, the apex body of the industry in both Telugu states has released a press note, wherein the Telugu film chamber of commerce has distanced itself from the comments of superstar Pawan Kalyan. On Monday, south actor and producer Posani Krishna Murali held a couple of press conferences wherein he criticized Pawan Kalyan for making false allegations against the chief minister.

Earlier, during the pre-release event of Republic, Pawan Kalyan expressed his displeasure over Andhra Pradesh government for issuing orders of online film ticketing despite noticing that the industry is suffering from its film release, piracy, and many other issues.

The actor, in his speech, said that the AP government has been causing inconvenience to Tollywood and now it was time for the film industry to revolt. Kalyan, in his criticism against the government, left no stone unturned and also made various allegations on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The actor’s comments against the Andhra government have become the talk of the town. However, with criticism, Pawan Kalyan also received support from his fans and actors like Kartikeya Gummakonda and Nani. They requested the officials to look into the matter and help revive the cinema.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here