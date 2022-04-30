Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja Meets Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh tourism minister RK Roja met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on April 29, at his camp office in Hyderabad. The actress turned politician, met the Telangana CM to seek his blessings after her induction as the minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement in the cabinet of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Roja was received by CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s wife Shobha, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha at Pragathi Bhawan, the official residence of the chief minister. Roja was accompanied by her husband RK Selvamani, son and daughter. They were welcomed in a traditional way.

Photos from the courtesy visit by Roja to the official residence of CM have surfaced on the internet. In the photos CM’s wife can be seen putting vermillion on Roja’s forehead and presenting her a saree and other gifts. In turn, Roja presented CM KCR with a bouquet and a portrait of himself.

Though Roja claimed it to be a courtesy call, this has stirred rumours in political circles of Andhra Pradesh.

Roja had recently condemned the comments made by KCR’s son K T Rama Rao, who is also the state IT minister of Telangana. Roja said that if he visits Andhra Pradesh we will show him transformations made by our CM, over KTR’s remarks on poor infrastructure in the state.

The actress turned politician also met her yesteryear co-star Chiranjeevi at his residence after her meeting with the Telangana CM. A photo of their meeting has surfaced on the internet in which both are seen smiling.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.