Andie MacDowell To Co-star With Daughter Margaret Qualley In Netflix's 'Maid'

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Andie MacDowell has boarded the cast of the Netflix series “Maid”, headlined by her daughter, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Margaret Qualley. According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming dramedy will see the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star play Paula, mother to Qualley’s Alex. The film marks their first onscreen pairing.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, “Maid” is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”. Described as a “beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America”, the story is about Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

MacDowell’s Paula is a self-proclaimed artist with an endless rotation of boyfriends. But while her infectious personality makes her the life of every party, she takes great pains to hide her battle with psychological demons. “Love, Simon” star Nick Robinson plays the male lead in the series. This project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnson’s HBO film “Native Son”, which premiered last year at Sundance Film Festival.

Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, known for films like “Dreamgirls” and the Broadway production of “Caroline, or Change”, is also part of the cast. Qualley’s “Once Upon a Time…” co-star Margot Robbie’s banner LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with John Wells, Erin Jontow, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom and Stephanie Land.