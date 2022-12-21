Andrea Jeremiah Looks Christmas-Ready In Her Comfy Casual Winter Outfit

Actress Andrea Jeremiah is a well-known face of the Tamil and Malayalam film industries and has established herself as one of the most talented actresses with films like Aranmanai 3, Vattam, Vishwaroopam 2 and Taramani. Besides her outstanding acting skills, Andrea is also a social media stunner. She never misses an opportunity to take the internet by storm with her breathtaking photos. Recently, the actress once again impressed her fans with her latest pictures.

Andrea shared some snaps from her latest photoshoot on her official Instagram handle. The actress is wearing a white hoodie, paired with denim shorts in the photos. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open in a half bun to complete her look. “Christmas is coming,” she captioned the images.

Her fans landed in the comments section and showered compliments on their favourite actress. While one user called the Vada Chennai actress “Stunning,” another remarked, “Angel.”

This diva is also a playback singer. She lent her voice to the song O Solriya Mama from the film Pushpa-The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Recently, the actress also shared a selfie in her gram. In the picture, the 36-year-old actress is looking cute in a black high-neck sleeveless top with matching black glasses. Andrea captioned it, “Flexing my geek vibes”. Fans showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Andrea will next be seen in Mysskin’s Tamil movie Pisasu 2. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Rajkumar Pitchumani in pivotal roles. Next, she also has director Nanjil’s crime thriller film Kaa in her kitty. The movie also features Salim Ghouse in a prominent role.

