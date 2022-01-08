Andrea Jeremiah to Play a Mermaid in Fantasy Film

Hollywood has given us dozens of fairy tale movies. But now, for the first time, such a fantasy movie is being made in regional cinema with an actress playing the role of a mermaid. Actress Andrea Jeremiah, who is known for picking challenging scripts that offer a range, will be portraying this mythical aquatic creature in a new fantasy film with director Dinesh Selvaraj. She will be joined by the star cast of Sunaina, Munishkanth, Indumathi, and 50 child artists in a yet-to-be-titled project.

This untitled project is being produced by Focus Films. The makers have set up a huge set costing Rs 50 lakhs in Chennai for the shoot of this fantasy film. The team plans on wrapping up the filming of the movie by February and hopes to release it for the summer. The team is currently shooting in Chennai’s T Nagar.

According to media reports, the upcoming film will have animation and VFX to give a visual treat to the audience. The movie is being touted to be the first mermaid-themed movie ever made in India. The makers said that they roped in Andrea because she is a “perfect performer" and tall enough that would suit him for his role as a majestic mermaid. Andrea, who is playing the role of an angel in the upcoming movie, has played the role of a devil in Mishkin’s Devil 2.

Andrea was last seen in the horror flick Aranmanai 3. The movie helmed by filmmaker Sundar C also featured stars Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. The movie was released on October 14 last year.

Andrea had also appeared in an extended cameo in Vijay starrer hit film Master. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was released on January 13 last year.

