CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#ElonMusk#AjayDevgn
Home » News » Movies » Andrew Garfield Announces Break from Acting, Says He Wants to 'Just Be a Bit Ordinary for a While'
1-MIN READ

Andrew Garfield Announces Break from Acting, Says He Wants to 'Just Be a Bit Ordinary for a While'

Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield has announced that he is taking a break from acting.

Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield has announced that he is taking a break from acting.

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield says he needs to recalibrate and reconsider what he wants to do next and who he wants to be.

Entertainment Bureau

Andrew Garfield, known for his as the Amazing Spider-man, has decided to take a hiatus from Hollywood and acting. The actor had a busy 2021, with several hits like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, a biopic following the life of Tamara Faye Valley and “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, not to forget his reappearance as Spider Man in Marvel’s “No Way Home.”

Garfield also stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven”, as a detective investigating the murder of a mother and her daughter. In a recent interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield opened up about taking a break from acting among other topics.

In the interview, Garfield stated that, “I’m going to rest for a little bit, I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

The actor continued that, “I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves. We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Garfield is geared up for the release of religion-murder themed “Under the Banner of Heaven” on 28th of April this year. The actor was also nominated as “Best Actor” for an Academy Award for his performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom!.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:April 28, 2022, 18:49 IST