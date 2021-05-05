Andrew Garfield Didn't Get the Call for 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Role?

For a long time, Spider-Man fans were led to believe that they could see an amazing crossover of all the actors who ever played the character created by Stan Lee on screen for Spider-Man: No way Home. However, earlier in February, lead actor Tom Holland cleared the rumours and said in an interview to a magazine that he is not aware of any such collaboration.

Now in a recent interview, actor Andrew Garfield who played Spider Man in 2012 and 2014 movies is addressing those rumours. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old said that he feels like he is in a game of werewolf and he is just saying that he is not the werewolf repeatedly to clear his name. The British actor further said that although he is really impressed with all the theories of how he, Tobey Maguire and Tom can come together and contribute their own parts but he has not received a phone call till now.

Talking about how it would feel to reprise his role as Spider-Man if given a chance, Andrew told ET that it is not something he has really thought about because he closed the book on it for himself and he has not had much to think about it. And hence, it is not something that he has really considered.

The upcoming Marvel movie will be hitting the silver screens on December 17. Besides Tom Holland, the movie will also star Zendaya, Jacob Batalon as his friends. Actor Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are also going to reprise their roles as respective villains, Electron and Doc Ock, for the film. It was with this news that many fan theories suggested a cameo of actors Tobey and Andrew who played Spiderman previously. Spiderman No Way Home will also star Benedict Cumberbatch who will be playing Doctor Strange.

Keywords: Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Spiderman No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hollywood, Tobey Maguire

