Andrew Garfield Reiterates He is Not in Spider-Man No Way Home, Twitter Doesn't Believe Him

It has been rumoured for long that previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in the upcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, led by Tom Holland and co-starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Some alleged pictures from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media that seemingly show Tobey and Andrew dressed in respective Spidey costumes.

Now, Andrew has reacted to rumours yet again that he is Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also called the alleged set picture photoshopped. He said, “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Andrew told talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who responded he did not believe the actor’s explanation. “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No,’” Garfield replied, as the two shared a big laugh.

Andrew also said he saw the first trailer for No Way Home and was impressed, adding, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked.”

After this statement, Twitter started reacting to Andrew’s claims. Many netizens did not believe that he is not in the film.

Love how Andrew Garfield is scared shitless of the Marvel Studios snipers to the point where it’s super obvious he’s in it. Meanwhile Tobey Maguire is out here basically telling random strangers he’s in NWH 💀 pic.twitter.com/dBJQadEczh — Hernandy (International Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) September 11, 2021

Andrew Garfield on the Tonight Show when asked about Spider-Man: pic.twitter.com/2bwsRph8jo— Imran (DEPRESSION ERA) (@YoItsImran) September 14, 2021

Andrew Garfield when he hears "Spider-Man" during an interview pic.twitter.com/9l9VWwQ5yV— brilliant but lazy (@Queefyrobins) September 14, 2021

Andrew Garfield shows up to the world premiere of #spidermannowayhome Andrew: Guys I swear I’m not in it. pic.twitter.com/YXCazMnDug — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) September 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters December 17 later this year. Only recently, a trailer of the film was leaked online, followed by official trailer launch by Marvel Studios.

