Andrew Garfield Reiterates He is Not in Spider-Man No Way Home, Twitter Doesn't Believe Him
1-MIN READ

Andrew Garfield Reiterates He is Not in Spider-Man No Way Home, Twitter Doesn't Believe Him

A still from Amazing Spider Man movie feat Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield Dispels rumours that he is in the upcoming Spider-Man film No Way Home.

It has been rumoured for long that previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in the upcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, led by Tom Holland and co-starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Some alleged pictures from the sets have been doing the rounds on social media that seemingly show Tobey and Andrew dressed in respective Spidey costumes.

Now, Andrew has reacted to rumours yet again that he is Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also called the alleged set picture photoshopped. He said, “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Andrew told talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who responded he did not believe the actor’s explanation. “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No,’” Garfield replied, as the two shared a big laugh.

Andrew also said he saw the first trailer for No Way Home and was impressed, adding, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked.”

After this statement, Twitter started reacting to Andrew’s claims. Many netizens did not believe that he is not in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theaters December 17 later this year. Only recently, a trailer of the film was leaked online, followed by official trailer launch by Marvel Studios.

first published:September 15, 2021, 09:53 IST