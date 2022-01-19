Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 2 Alternate Ending Goes Viral, Upset Fans Say 'This Is Oscar Worthy'

Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker for a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor was seen wearing the superhero suit and crossing paths with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s Peters in the multiverse-themed film. His reappearance in the Marvel movie reignited the conversation of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Unlike Tobey and Tom, who were given three Spider-Man movies each, Andrew’s run as the web-slinger ended with two.

While fans have been requesting that Andrew gets another shot at the franchise, fans also came across a deleted alternative ending that has left them broken. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew’s Peter was seen losing the love of his life Gwen, played by Emma Stone, during the intense climax. Now, fans have discovered a scene that shows the aftermath of her death.

In the scene, Peter is seen grieving in a graveyard and contemplating his future as Spider-Man when he is visited by his father Richard Parker. Assumed to be dead, Richard tries to explain the reason behind his disappearance. However, a visibly shaken Peter refuses to accept that he is indeed Richard. The emotionally powerful scene displayed Andrew’s acting skills.

While a few fans regretted watching the scene only recently, many felt that the scene deserved to be a part of the movie and that it even deserved an Academy Award recognition. “It will never fail to blow my mind on why they removed this, millions of people still don’t even know this exists! Powerful acting by Garfield," a fan comment underneath the video read.

“That scene makes the whole movie feel complete. It gives a purpose for all the research he did and all the time he spent trying to find Richard Parker. It makes the end of the movie more emotional than it already was. Even the soundtrack, too. They might have a good reason behind why they removed it, but truly, Andrew got robbed. It’s Oscar worthy," another fan said. “The guy really deserved a 3rd movie. I’ve never seen this until now and they shouldn’t of cut this," a third fan added.

While fans are hoping that Andrew gets a third Spider-Man movie opportunity, they are glad to see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home for now.

