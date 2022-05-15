Andrew Symonds Dies in Car Crash: Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt Join Film Fraternity in Paying Tributes

The death of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds in a car crash has left his fans, followers and the sports fraternity heartbroken. Symonds was 46. Besides the cricket fraternity, celebrities from the Indian film industry, too, have taken to social media to remember him and pay their tributes. Sharing his picture, Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote, “In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️"

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to share, “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds 💔"

This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds 💔 pic.twitter.com/gu7gDe3PYL— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 15, 2022

Sanjay Dutt, too, expressed his shock at his untimely demise. He wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket’s finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!"

Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 15, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Shocked to hear about the passing of #AndrewSymonds..life is so unpredictable..may his soul rest in peace..🙏"

Shocked to hear about the passing of #AndrewSymonds..life is so unpredictable..may his soul rest in peace..🙏— Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) May 15, 2022

The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.