Andrew Symonds Dies in Car Crash: Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt Join Film Fraternity in Paying Tributes
Andrew Symonds Dies in Car Crash: Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt Join Film Fraternity in Paying Tributes

Besides the sports fraternity, celebrities from the Indian film industry, too, have taken to social media to remember Andrew Symonds and pay their tributes.

The death of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds in a car crash has left his fans, followers and the sports fraternity heartbroken. Symonds was 46. Besides the cricket fraternity, celebrities from the Indian film industry, too, have taken to social media to remember him and pay their tributes. Sharing his picture, Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote, “In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️"

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to share, “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds 💔"

Sanjay Dutt, too, expressed his shock at his untimely demise. He wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket’s finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!"

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Shocked to hear about the passing of #AndrewSymonds..life is so unpredictable..may his soul rest in peace..🙏"

The retired all-rounder died in Hervey Range, 50 km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled, Daily Mail reported. “Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," Queensland Police said on Sunday morning. His former mates were shocked to hear the news and soon some of them shared their views about this tragic news. Many of them posted condolences to the former cricketer’s family.

first published:May 15, 2022, 14:38 IST