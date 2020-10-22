Andrij Parekh Signs Television Deal With HBO

Los Angeles: Director-cinematographer Andrij Parekh has struck a one-year exclusive television deal with HBO. Parekh recently won an Outstanding Directing Emmy forHBO’s critically-acclaimed drama series”Succession”.

According to Deadline, Parekhwill serve as cinematographer on the upcoming HBO limited series”Scenes From A Marriage”, directed by Hagai Levi, and is also set to direct an episode of the third season of”Succession”. Parekh, who is of Ukrainian and Indian descent, is a well-known name in Hollywood”s indie scene, having worked on half a dozen films as a cinematographer.

Ryan Gosling’s 2006 film “Half Nelson” was the first feature film the cinematographer shot and he followed it up with cult hit “Blue Valentine”, “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” and “The Zookeeper’s Wife”.