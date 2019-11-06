Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman

Looks like Matt Reeves' is going give his Batman its trustworthy butler and ferocious villain soon. Reports are doing rounds that the filmmaker is in talks with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell to essay the role of Alfred Pennyworth and the Penguin, respectively in the film. While Robert Pattinson is on board to play the titular role, Zoe Kravitz will essay the role of Catwoman and Paul Dano will step into the shoes of the Riddler.

While an official confirmation is awaited, Screen Rant confirmed on their official Twitter account that Serkis has joined the cast, whereas Variety reported that the two are in talks with Warner Bros for the roles, adding that the shooting of the film could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

For the unversed, The Penguin, previously played by Danny DeVito in Batman Returns, will be Farrell’s first comic-book role after playing Bullseye in Daredevil.

Director Matt Reeves had earlier stated that his take on the Batman would be going back to the basics. The director had also stated that his film would be focussing more on the character's detective skills.

In a recent expose by scooper Daniel Ritchman via Youtube, Reeves' The Batman will be a detective driven story where sleuth Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) will find clues from the dark world of Gotham. “The Batman will explore a detective case — when people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals,” said Ritchman. “In the film, all of Batman Rogues Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects,” he added.

The "noir-Batman" concept has also been confirmed by Reeves. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened about the audiences seeing “more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

