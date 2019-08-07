Andy Serkis Signs on to Direct 'Venom 2', Reveals Tom Hardy Co-Wrote The Story

Andy Serkis has officially signed on to direct Venom sequel, days after the actor-filmmaker confirmed he was in talks with Sony executives for the role. Soon after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, Serkis on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news.

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as journalist Eddie Brock who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom. "It's actually happening. I can feel it, the symbiote has found a host in me, and I'm ready for the ride... Can't wait! Are you ready @tomhardy? #venom #venom2 #marvel," he wrote.

Serkis will direct the film from Kelly Marcel's script. Ruben Fleischer helmed the first part, which also featured Michelle Williams and a last-minute cameo by Woody Harrelson as villain Cletus Kasady/ Carnage.

The project marks Serkis' third film as director, after 2017's Breathe and 2018’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. The first Venom film was a box office success, grossing over $850 million worldwide.

