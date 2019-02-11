Anees Bazmee: No Entry Sequel’s Script is Ready, Waiting for Boney Kapoor to Give Green Signal

Director Anees Bazmee says the script of No Entry’s sequel is ready with him and he’s just waiting for the green signal from producer Boney Kapoor."I have a beautiful script with me and I think the film should be made. No Entry has a huge fan base. Whenever it is shown on the small screen, I get calls from people praising it," he told IANS."If we make No Entry part 2, it will be a very big one. Now, I am just waiting for my producer Boney Kapoor to give green signal. I have also sent in my wish-list," he added.The 2005 hit comedy film features actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. The film revolves around how how Salman's character Prem tries to convince his friends to cheat on their wives.Will the sequel also have Salman? "I am not sure. I don't know. Boney will be able to tell this," Bazmee said.At the moment, he is busy working on Pagalpanti, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. It is slated to release on December 6 this year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.