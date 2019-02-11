English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anees Bazmee: No Entry Sequel’s Script is Ready, Waiting for Boney Kapoor to Give Green Signal
Bazmee says whenever No Entry part 2 is made, it will surely be a very big one.
A file photo of Anees Bazmee. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Director Anees Bazmee says the script of No Entry’s sequel is ready with him and he’s just waiting for the green signal from producer Boney Kapoor.
"I have a beautiful script with me and I think the film should be made. No Entry has a huge fan base. Whenever it is shown on the small screen, I get calls from people praising it," he told IANS.
"If we make No Entry part 2, it will be a very big one. Now, I am just waiting for my producer Boney Kapoor to give green signal. I have also sent in my wish-list," he added.
The 2005 hit comedy film features actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. The film revolves around how how Salman's character Prem tries to convince his friends to cheat on their wives.
Will the sequel also have Salman? "I am not sure. I don't know. Boney will be able to tell this," Bazmee said.
At the moment, he is busy working on Pagalpanti, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. It is slated to release on December 6 this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I have a beautiful script with me and I think the film should be made. No Entry has a huge fan base. Whenever it is shown on the small screen, I get calls from people praising it," he told IANS.
"If we make No Entry part 2, it will be a very big one. Now, I am just waiting for my producer Boney Kapoor to give green signal. I have also sent in my wish-list," he added.
The 2005 hit comedy film features actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly. The film revolves around how how Salman's character Prem tries to convince his friends to cheat on their wives.
Will the sequel also have Salman? "I am not sure. I don't know. Boney will be able to tell this," Bazmee said.
At the moment, he is busy working on Pagalpanti, which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. It is slated to release on December 6 this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
- DS 7 Crossback SUV Caught Testing in India, Launch Expected in 2020
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results