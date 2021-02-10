Anees Bazmee Remembers Rajiv Kapoor, Says 'I have Beautiful Memories with Him As We were Raj Kapoor's Assistants'

Being an assistant director to the legendary Raj Kapoor, filmmaker Anees Bazmee befriended his youngest son Rajiv Kapoor at a young age. He says the two friends often shared the same room during outdoor shoots. For Bazmee, the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday is a personal loss. The filmmaker remembers his friend Chimpu, who passed away in a Mumbai hospital aged 58 after a heart attack.

I am extremely saddened, I still can't believe that Rajiv is no more. He was a good friend and we were in constant touch. His death feels like a personal loss to me. He had a vision like Raj sahab, but sometimes luck does not favour you and that's why, I feel, he could not become a great director. I am at a loss for words today. It is a huge loss for the Kapoor family. It is a very untimely death.

He was very passionate about cinema and even suggested my name as an assistant director in few films that he acted. I have worked as an assistant director and additional dialogue writer in his film 'Lava'. I've written 'Hum To Chale Pardes' where he acted. I was also the assistant director in another film of his, 'Shukriya'.

I remember an incident where he had recorded a song and called me at around 2 or 3 at night to come over. When I reached his home, he played the song for me till the morning. That was his passion!

I have beautiful memories with him because both of us were assistants to Raj sahab. We were great friends since a young age. Whenever we would go on outdoor shoots, we would put up in the same room. He used to address me as Bazmee and took great care of me during shoots. He was a helpful and humble person, a good soul.